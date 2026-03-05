Indian Advisory for UAE: A Call for Vigilance

The Indian government has issued a crucial advisory for its citizens residing in the United Arab Emirates, urging them to exercise vigilance and adhere to the safety guidelines set by local authorities amidst the current regional tensions.

The advisory, issued by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, underscores the utmost importance ascribed by the Indian government to the safety and welfare of its diaspora. Embassy officials are in constant communication with UAE authorities to safeguard the interests of Indian nationals.

In light of the ongoing situation, airspace remains closed for scheduled flights, though limited non-scheduled operations to India have been initiated with coordination from UAE authorities. Additionally, visa overstay fines are waived for those stranded post-February 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)