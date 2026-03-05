Left Menu

Indian Advisory for UAE: A Call for Vigilance

India has issued an advisory for its citizens in the UAE to remain vigilant and adhere to local guidelines amid regional tensions. Limited non-scheduled flights to India are operating, and visa overstay fines are waived for those stranded after February 28. Embassy services continue normally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Indian government has issued a crucial advisory for its citizens residing in the United Arab Emirates, urging them to exercise vigilance and adhere to the safety guidelines set by local authorities amidst the current regional tensions.

The advisory, issued by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, underscores the utmost importance ascribed by the Indian government to the safety and welfare of its diaspora. Embassy officials are in constant communication with UAE authorities to safeguard the interests of Indian nationals.

In light of the ongoing situation, airspace remains closed for scheduled flights, though limited non-scheduled operations to India have been initiated with coordination from UAE authorities. Additionally, visa overstay fines are waived for those stranded post-February 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

