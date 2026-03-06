Left Menu

Death toll in Lebanon surpasses 100

At least 102 people in Lebanon have been killed since the onset of the latest conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group, Lebanons health ministry said in a statement. Qatar says it was attacked by salvo of Iranian missiles, drones -------------------------------------------------------------------- The Gulf nations defence ministry said 14 ballistic missiles and four drones were fired at the county.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 06-03-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 01:00 IST
Death toll in Lebanon surpasses 100
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

At least 102 people in Lebanon have been killed since the onset of the latest conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group, Lebanon's health ministry said in a statement. At least 638 others were wounded, the ministry said Thursday. The latest conflict between the two sides was sparked by Hezbollah firing rockets into northern Israel early Sunday. Israel has been striking large swaths of the country in response. Chaos sown by Iran's attacks across Persian Gulf is key to its strategy ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ For years, Iran's theocratic government warned it would blanket the Middle East with missile and drone fire if it felt its existence was threatened. Now, it's doing just that. Since the US and Israel launched the war Saturday, Iran has unleashed thousands of missiles and drones at Israel, American military bases and embassies, and energy facilities across the Gulf. Its basic strategy is to instill fear about the dangers of a widening war in hopes that allies of the US and Israel will apply enough pressure to halt their campaign. There is a risk, though, that the barrage-thy-neighbours strategy could backfire. There's also a grim math equation at play. Iran has a finite number of missiles and drones, just as the Gulf Arab states, the US and Israel all have a limited number of interceptor missiles capable of downing the incoming fire. Qatar says it was attacked by salvo of Iranian missiles, drones -------------------------------------------------------------------- The Gulf nation's defence ministry said 14 ballistic missiles and four drones were fired at the county. It said air defences intercepted all the drones and 13 of the missiles, while the 14th fell in the sea off Qatar. Iranian state television announced Thursday night that the salvo of missiles had been launched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Trump on rising gas prices during Iran operation: 'If they rise, they rise'

EXCLUSIVE-Trump on rising gas prices during Iran operation: 'If they rise, t...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Suit seeks to undo Trump approval of ByteDance TikTok US asset sale

UPDATE 2-Suit seeks to undo Trump approval of ByteDance TikTok US asset sale

 Global
3
WRAPUP 7-Trump wants say on Iran's next leader as war intensifies

WRAPUP 7-Trump wants say on Iran's next leader as war intensifies

 Global
4
REFILE-FOREX-US dollar advances as Middle East conflict rages on, fuels safe-haven demand

REFILE-FOREX-US dollar advances as Middle East conflict rages on, fuels safe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026