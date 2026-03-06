Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Zelenskiy says Ukraine will help US to counter Iranian drones

Ukrainians would start work "in the next few days", the source said. In a telephone ​interview with Reuters on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would take assistance ⁠from any country, when asked about Zelenskiy's offer of support to help defend against Iranian drones.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Zelenskiy says Ukraine will help US to counter Iranian drones

President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukraine would provide ​assistance to the U.S. in response ‌to its ​request for help in dealing with Iranian drones in the Middle East.

Tehran has fired hundreds of drones at U.S. targets in neighboring countries ‌after the U.S. and Israel began a massive campaign of air strikes against Iran on Saturday. During its war with Russia, Ukraine has developed highly effective means of downing the Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drone, which Moscow ‌has been using for much of the four-year war.

"We received a request from the United ‌States for specific support in protection against 'Shaheds' in the Middle East region," Zelenskiy wrote in English on the X social media platform. "I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security."

The ⁠U.S. had ​requested assistance in protecting ⁠its bases and soldiers in certain countries in the region, according to a source familiar with the matter, who said ⁠Zelenskiy had instructed his military to do so. Ukrainians would start work "in the next few days", the source said.

In a telephone ​interview with Reuters on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would take assistance ⁠from any country, when asked about Zelenskiy's offer of support to help defend against Iranian drones. Zelenskiy expressed concern earlier this week ⁠that ​the war in Iran - if it proves long and intense - could diminish weapons supplies to Ukraine from its Western allies, in particular the air defence systems it needs to protect against Russian missiles.

In ⁠recent months, Ukraine has already experienced shortages of the U.S.-made Patriot air defence systems - the only effective weapon ⁠in its arsenal ⁠for downing Russia's ballistic missiles. On Tuesday, Zelenskiy said Ukraine would be open to exchanging interceptor drones for air defence missiles from the Middle East allies, which have ‌their own ‌stocks of Patriots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global
2
U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says

 United States
3
US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down as oil prices spike on Middle East conflict

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down as oil prices spike on Middle East conflic...

 Global
4
Speed Skating-De Boo, Kok shine as Dutch dominate world championships opener

Speed Skating-De Boo, Kok shine as Dutch dominate world championships opener

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026