CORRECTED-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 08:19 IST
A fifth casualty from last week's speedboat attack on Cuba has been confirmed, the Cuban interior ministry said on Thursday night. Roberto Alvarez Avila died on March 4 in the hospital, the Cuban authorities said, where he was being held after being injured in an incident in which Cuban forces killed four Cuban nationals and wounded six others aboard a speedboat that entered Cuban waters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
