Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Contractor Arrested Over Laborer Deaths

In Damodarpura village, a contractor was arrested for allegedly killing two laborers over unpaid wages. The accused, Kalyan Singh, called Manoj and Hariom to his home, where he allegedly assaulted them. Tensions escalated into protests following their deaths, prompting police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:30 IST
Tragic Clash: Contractor Arrested Over Laborer Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A contractor in Damodarpura village was arrested following the deaths of two laborers, allegedly over unpaid wages, according to police on Friday.

The victims, Manoj and Hariom, were reportedly attacked by contractor Kalyan Singh after they demanded payment. Manoj died immediately, and Hariom passed away during treatment.

The incident sparked tension, leading villagers to protest by blocking a road with Hariom's body, causing a confrontation with police. Authorities eventually restored order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Watch Brand Rotoris Debuts on Formula 1 Grid with Kush Maini

Indian Watch Brand Rotoris Debuts on Formula 1 Grid with Kush Maini

 India
2
Raisina Dialogue Highlights: India's Strategic Energy Role Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

Raisina Dialogue Highlights: India's Strategic Energy Role Amidst Geopolitic...

 India
3
Kosovo's Political Turmoil: Snap Elections on the Horizon

Kosovo's Political Turmoil: Snap Elections on the Horizon

 Global
4
Indonesia Imposes Social Media Ban for Minors Under 16

Indonesia Imposes Social Media Ban for Minors Under 16

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026