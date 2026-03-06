Tragic Clash: Contractor Arrested Over Laborer Deaths
In Damodarpura village, a contractor was arrested for allegedly killing two laborers over unpaid wages. The accused, Kalyan Singh, called Manoj and Hariom to his home, where he allegedly assaulted them. Tensions escalated into protests following their deaths, prompting police intervention.
06-03-2026
- Country:
- India
A contractor in Damodarpura village was arrested following the deaths of two laborers, allegedly over unpaid wages, according to police on Friday.
The victims, Manoj and Hariom, were reportedly attacked by contractor Kalyan Singh after they demanded payment. Manoj died immediately, and Hariom passed away during treatment.
The incident sparked tension, leading villagers to protest by blocking a road with Hariom's body, causing a confrontation with police. Authorities eventually restored order.
