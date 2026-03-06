Tragic Clash: Contractor Arrested Over Laborer Deaths

A contractor in Damodarpura village was arrested following the deaths of two laborers, allegedly over unpaid wages, according to police on Friday.

The victims, Manoj and Hariom, were reportedly attacked by contractor Kalyan Singh after they demanded payment. Manoj died immediately, and Hariom passed away during treatment.

The incident sparked tension, leading villagers to protest by blocking a road with Hariom's body, causing a confrontation with police. Authorities eventually restored order.

(With inputs from agencies.)