Eliminating the Red Corridor: Amit Shah's Bold Promise

In a decisive statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that India is poised to eradicate the Maoist threat by the end of the month. Addressing the CISF's 57th Raising Day in Cuttack, Shah highlighted the forces' success in terminating the ambitions of a so-called 'red corridor' from Andhra Pradesh to Nepal.

Praising the Central Industrial Security Force, Shah underscored its vital role in safeguarding national infrastructure and catalyzing economic growth. He assured that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, significant progress against Maoists has been achieved, bringing the country closer to becoming 'Maoist-free' by March 31.

The Home Minister emphasized that a peaceful environment is crucial for economic progress, reinforcing the government's commitment to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The event included significant political figures from Odisha, further underscoring the national commitment to security and growth.