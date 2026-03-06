Left Menu

Eliminating the Red Corridor: Amit Shah's Bold Promise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the imminent end of Maoist presence in India, asserting security forces' success in preventing the creation of a 'red corridor'. Shah highlighted CISF's role in ensuring internal security, essential for economic growth, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:32 IST
Eliminating the Red Corridor: Amit Shah's Bold Promise
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that India is poised to eradicate the Maoist threat by the end of the month. Addressing the CISF's 57th Raising Day in Cuttack, Shah highlighted the forces' success in terminating the ambitions of a so-called 'red corridor' from Andhra Pradesh to Nepal.

Praising the Central Industrial Security Force, Shah underscored its vital role in safeguarding national infrastructure and catalyzing economic growth. He assured that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, significant progress against Maoists has been achieved, bringing the country closer to becoming 'Maoist-free' by March 31.

The Home Minister emphasized that a peaceful environment is crucial for economic progress, reinforcing the government's commitment to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The event included significant political figures from Odisha, further underscoring the national commitment to security and growth.

TRENDING

1
Indian Watch Brand Rotoris Debuts on Formula 1 Grid with Kush Maini

Indian Watch Brand Rotoris Debuts on Formula 1 Grid with Kush Maini

 India
2
Raisina Dialogue Highlights: India's Strategic Energy Role Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

Raisina Dialogue Highlights: India's Strategic Energy Role Amidst Geopolitic...

 India
3
Kosovo's Political Turmoil: Snap Elections on the Horizon

Kosovo's Political Turmoil: Snap Elections on the Horizon

 Global
4
Indonesia Imposes Social Media Ban for Minors Under 16

Indonesia Imposes Social Media Ban for Minors Under 16

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026