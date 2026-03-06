Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: Evacuations and Humanitarian Concerns

The Israeli army's large-scale evacuation orders for southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs have sparked serious concerns under international law, according to the United Nations. The U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk emphasized that these widespread displacement directives involve hundreds of thousands of people.

Israeli forces conducted significant airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut following the evacuation orders. The Iran-backed group Hezbollah responded by warning Israelis near the border to leave. An Israeli military spokesperson instructed residents of specific Beirut districts to relocate, intensifying the situation.

The conflict has drawn Lebanon into the Middle East war, with Hezbollah's attacks prompting a new Israeli offensive. U.N. officials, including Turk, express grave concern over the developments and call for measures to de-escalate the regional crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)