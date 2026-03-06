Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: Evacuations and Humanitarian Concerns
The Israeli army has issued large-scale evacuation orders for southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, raising international humanitarian law concerns. Airstrikes targeted the Hezbollah-controlled areas as the conflict escalates. The United Nations urges measures to contain the Middle East crisis as tensions intensify.
The Israeli army's large-scale evacuation orders for southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs have sparked serious concerns under international law, according to the United Nations. The U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk emphasized that these widespread displacement directives involve hundreds of thousands of people.
Israeli forces conducted significant airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut following the evacuation orders. The Iran-backed group Hezbollah responded by warning Israelis near the border to leave. An Israeli military spokesperson instructed residents of specific Beirut districts to relocate, intensifying the situation.
The conflict has drawn Lebanon into the Middle East war, with Hezbollah's attacks prompting a new Israeli offensive. U.N. officials, including Turk, express grave concern over the developments and call for measures to de-escalate the regional crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Crucial Bills for State Development
Fastrack Unveils Overdrive Collection at Red Bull MotoJam 2026
London Police Foil Alleged Iranian Spy Plot Targeting Jewish Community
Flender India Unveils Largest Wind-Power Gearbox Test Rig
Hungary Seeks Clarity on Ukrainian Cash Transits