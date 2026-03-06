Andhra Pradesh's Bold Move to Regulate Social Media for Minors

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, took a significant step on Friday to regulate social media usage among minors. Addressing the Assembly, Naidu announced a prohibition on social media for children under 13, to be enforced within the next 90 days.

Naidu's statement indicated a potential expansion of the ban to include children aged 13 to 16, as the government engages in active discussions on the matter. The move is part of a broader initiative to safeguard young people from the potential harms of social media.

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of the ban and assured the Assembly that a final decision regarding the older age group will be made soon. This action reflects Andhra Pradesh's commitment to youth protection in the digital age.