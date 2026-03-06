Andhra Pradesh's Bold Move to Regulate Social Media for Minors
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced a social media ban for children under 13 within 90 days. The state debates expanding this restriction to age 16, aiming to protect younger demographics by limiting social media exposure. Government decisions on further age restrictions are forthcoming.
- Country:
- India
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, took a significant step on Friday to regulate social media usage among minors. Addressing the Assembly, Naidu announced a prohibition on social media for children under 13, to be enforced within the next 90 days.
Naidu's statement indicated a potential expansion of the ban to include children aged 13 to 16, as the government engages in active discussions on the matter. The move is part of a broader initiative to safeguard young people from the potential harms of social media.
The Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of the ban and assured the Assembly that a final decision regarding the older age group will be made soon. This action reflects Andhra Pradesh's commitment to youth protection in the digital age.