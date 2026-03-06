Karnataka's Ban: Navigating the Complexities of Teen Social Media Restrictions

In a bid to mitigate the negative impact of social media on young minds, Karnataka has imposed a ban on children under 16 using such platforms. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement came during the presentation of the state's budget for 2026-27, outlining the move to shield children from potential digital hazards.

Meta, the parent company of social media giants like Facebook and Instagram, cautioned against pushing teenagers towards unregulated sites and encouraged balanced regulations that don't exclusively target major platforms. The company affirmed its compliance with local laws while advocating for parental control over teenagers' app usage.

Globally, several nations, including Australia, the UK, and Indonesia, are introducing similar age restrictions. The Indian government has also shown interest in such measures, with proposals discussed in the Economic Survey and supported by Ministers, aiming for broader protective regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)