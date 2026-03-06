Border Blitz: Unyielding Conflict Wreaks Havoc Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistani and Afghan troops engaged in fierce exchanges along their border, resulting in the displacement of over 100,000 individuals, the United Nations reported.

The conflict, the fiercest in years, includes Pakistani airstrikes on Taliban government sites, further destabilizing a region already contending with U.S. and Israeli actions on Iran.

As tensions remain high, offers for negotiation have emerged from countries like Turkey, yet no dialogue is underway between the involved parties, leading to significant civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.