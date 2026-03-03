Rising Tensions in Lebanon: Displacement and Danger Amid Escalating Conflict

The intensifying conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has forced at least 30,000 people to seek refuge in shelters in Lebanon, the United Nations refugee agency reported on Tuesday. The situation worsened as Israeli air strikes targeted Lebanon after Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israel, escalating tensions further.

Additional displacements are likely, with Lebanese authorities opening 21 shelters so far. Many displaced individuals resorted to sleeping in cars or remained stuck in extensive traffic. The UN World Food Programme highlighted the expectation of even higher numbers seeking shelter.

Concurrently, the exodus of Syrian refugees from Lebanon to Syria has risen, prompting the UNHCR to activate contingency plans for additional influxes. Lebanon currently hosts approximately 1.5 million Syrian refugees, while residential zones and critical infrastructure are increasingly targeted. UNICEF reported seven children's deaths and 38 injuries, underscoring the rampant danger.