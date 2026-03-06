Left Menu

Indonesia Takes Bold Step to Safeguard Children from Social Media

Indonesia will ban social media access for children under 16, starting March 28, as announced by Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid. This regulation aims to protect children from online threats like cyberbullying and addiction, setting a precedent in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indonesia | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:35 IST
Indonesia Takes Bold Step to Safeguard Children from Social Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia is set to implement a groundbreaking ban on social media for children under 16, according to Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid. Hafid announced this regulatory move Friday, citing various online threats as the impetus for the new regulation.

Effective from March 28, the restriction will gradually apply across high-risk digital platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. The initiative aims to protect children from exposure to pornography, cyberbullying, online fraud, and addiction—a burgeoning digital emergency, as described by the minister.

The action comes on the heels of a surprise inspection of Meta Platforms' Jakarta office earlier this week, with officials expressing concerns over content compliance. Despite potential initial discomfort among parents and children, the government urges cooperation to secure a safer digital future for the nation's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Demands Robust Discussion on West Asian Turmoil

Congress Demands Robust Discussion on West Asian Turmoil

 India
2
Political Battle Heats Up: Majumdar Mocks Banerjee's Protest

Political Battle Heats Up: Majumdar Mocks Banerjee's Protest

 India
3
Maharashtra Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Hubs

Maharashtra Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Hubs

 India
4
Clash of Titans: India vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final

Clash of Titans: India vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026