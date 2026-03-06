Indonesia Takes Bold Step to Safeguard Children from Social Media

Indonesia is set to implement a groundbreaking ban on social media for children under 16, according to Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid. Hafid announced this regulatory move Friday, citing various online threats as the impetus for the new regulation.

Effective from March 28, the restriction will gradually apply across high-risk digital platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. The initiative aims to protect children from exposure to pornography, cyberbullying, online fraud, and addiction—a burgeoning digital emergency, as described by the minister.

The action comes on the heels of a surprise inspection of Meta Platforms' Jakarta office earlier this week, with officials expressing concerns over content compliance. Despite potential initial discomfort among parents and children, the government urges cooperation to secure a safer digital future for the nation's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)