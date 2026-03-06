Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Pushes for Social Media Ban for Kids

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu plans to ban social media for children under 13 within 90 days. The ban might extend to teens aged 13-16. Naidu also addressed the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration controversy, highlighting the importance of respecting religious traditions and the rise in temple tourism.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a decisive plan to prohibit social media usage for children below 13 years within the next 90 days. This move, discussed in the state assembly, could potentially be extended to include teenagers aged 13 to 16.

Addressing the assembly, Naidu underscored his government's commitment to safeguard young minds from the influence of social media. "Definitely, we will make sure that within 90 days those below 13 years of age are not able to use social media," stated Naidu. The administration is considering whether similar measures should apply to older teens too.

In another issue, Naidu criticised the alleged use of substandard ingredients in Tirupati laddu by the former YSRCP government, a matter he described as a "deliberate conspiracy." He stressed the importance of respecting religious customs and celebrated a significant increase in religious tourism, noting a growth of up to 70% in temple visits.

