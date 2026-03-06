Andhra Pradesh CM Pushes for Social Media Ban for Kids

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a decisive plan to prohibit social media usage for children below 13 years within the next 90 days. This move, discussed in the state assembly, could potentially be extended to include teenagers aged 13 to 16.

Addressing the assembly, Naidu underscored his government's commitment to safeguard young minds from the influence of social media. "Definitely, we will make sure that within 90 days those below 13 years of age are not able to use social media," stated Naidu. The administration is considering whether similar measures should apply to older teens too.

In another issue, Naidu criticised the alleged use of substandard ingredients in Tirupati laddu by the former YSRCP government, a matter he described as a "deliberate conspiracy." He stressed the importance of respecting religious customs and celebrated a significant increase in religious tourism, noting a growth of up to 70% in temple visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)