Left Menu

DHL Perseveres Amid Middle East Conflict, Facing Delays

DHL continues to accept delivery orders in the Middle East despite the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, foreseeing delays but upholding long-term investments. The conflict affects logistics significantly, with Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz forcing major carriers like Maersk to divert routes, increasing transit times and costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:10 IST
DHL Perseveres Amid Middle East Conflict, Facing Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

DHL is persisting with delivery orders in the Middle East amidst the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict, CEO Tobias Meyer announced. Delays are expected, as the conflict affects the entire region and requires rerouting deliveries to Israel through Cyprus.

Despite the conflict entering its sixth day and causing mounting disruptions across air and sea routes, Meyer emphasized DHL's commitment to their long-term investment plans in the Middle East, perceiving the region as attractive for future opportunities.

The logistic landscape is complicated further as Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz forces major carriers to divert vessels around Africa, significantly increasing transit times and expenses. Meanwhile, FedEx has temporarily halted services in five countries in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Sivaganga Altercation Sparks Political Uproar

Rising Tensions: Sivaganga Altercation Sparks Political Uproar

 India
2
Delhi's Innovative Approach to Mitigating Air Pollution

Delhi's Innovative Approach to Mitigating Air Pollution

 India
3
Indian Rice Exporters Demand Urgent Relief Amid Iran Crisis Disruptions

Indian Rice Exporters Demand Urgent Relief Amid Iran Crisis Disruptions

 India
4
CAS Eases Bans on Footballers with Falsified Documents

CAS Eases Bans on Footballers with Falsified Documents

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026