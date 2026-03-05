DHL Perseveres Amid Middle East Conflict, Facing Delays

DHL is persisting with delivery orders in the Middle East amidst the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict, CEO Tobias Meyer announced. Delays are expected, as the conflict affects the entire region and requires rerouting deliveries to Israel through Cyprus.

Despite the conflict entering its sixth day and causing mounting disruptions across air and sea routes, Meyer emphasized DHL's commitment to their long-term investment plans in the Middle East, perceiving the region as attractive for future opportunities.

The logistic landscape is complicated further as Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz forces major carriers to divert vessels around Africa, significantly increasing transit times and expenses. Meanwhile, FedEx has temporarily halted services in five countries in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)