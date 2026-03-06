Tragedy in Bairia: Family Accused in Dowry Death Case

A shocking case has emerged from Bairia, where a man and four family members are accused of murdering his wife, Sonam Singh, under the guise of suicide. Her mother, Manju Devi, alleged a dowry demand of Rs 20 lakh led to the tragedy.

The marriage took place on December 11, 2023, between Sonam Singh and Markandey Singh. Just months later, on March 4, she was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws for dowry and hanged to appear as if it were a suicide, police reports say.

A complaint was lodged at Bairia Police Station by the grieving mother. The case, registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, names Markandey Singh and four other family members as suspects. Investigations continue, with efforts to apprehend the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)