Safety Protocols Strengthened: New Advisory for Parliament Vehicle Speed
A new advisory urges MPs to limit vehicle speed to 10 kmph at Parliament estate to prevent security device activation. Exceeding this limit may cause damage to vehicles and injuries. The guidelines highlight maintaining a safe distance between vehicles. The security system has been updated since the 2001 attack.
In a bid to enhance safety within the Parliament estate, a new advisory has been circulated to Members of Parliament, instructing them to restrict their vehicle speed to a maximum of 10 kmph. This measure aims to prevent the inadvertent activation of security devices which could potentially damage vehicles and injure passengers.
The Parliament Security Service has underlined that maintaining a velocity under 10 kmph is crucial until the vehicles have passed the final security checkpoint at the Iron Gates. These security devices are programmed to activate swiftly in emergencies, thus necessitating strict adherence to speed limits.
Furthermore, vehicles must maintain a minimum five-foot distance from one another when passing the 'boom barrier,' as it only permits the passage of one vehicle at a time. Initiated post the 2001 Parliament attack, the security system has undergone several upgrades to tackle emerging threats.
