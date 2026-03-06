Safety Protocols Strengthened: New Advisory for Parliament Vehicle Speed

In a bid to enhance safety within the Parliament estate, a new advisory has been circulated to Members of Parliament, instructing them to restrict their vehicle speed to a maximum of 10 kmph. This measure aims to prevent the inadvertent activation of security devices which could potentially damage vehicles and injure passengers.

The Parliament Security Service has underlined that maintaining a velocity under 10 kmph is crucial until the vehicles have passed the final security checkpoint at the Iron Gates. These security devices are programmed to activate swiftly in emergencies, thus necessitating strict adherence to speed limits.

Furthermore, vehicles must maintain a minimum five-foot distance from one another when passing the 'boom barrier,' as it only permits the passage of one vehicle at a time. Initiated post the 2001 Parliament attack, the security system has undergone several upgrades to tackle emerging threats.

