Left Menu

Karnataka Bans Social Media for Minors: Balancing Safety and Practicality

Karnataka's Chief Minister announced a ban on social media for those under 16 to prevent adverse effects on children. While some parents appreciate the effort, concerns about its practicality remain. Experts suggest balanced guidelines instead of a blanket ban to achieve effective implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:23 IST
Karnataka Bans Social Media for Minors: Balancing Safety and Practicality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared a ban on social media for individuals under 16 years old, aiming to shield children from the negative impact of excessive mobile use. The announcement, made during the state Budget for 2026-27, has drawn varied reactions from parents.

While some parents support the initiative for its potential benefits on mental health and academic performance, others question the feasibility of implementing such a measure. Experts advocate for practical guidelines rather than a comprehensive ban, emphasizing the need for balanced regulation.

Critics argue the ban might be ineffective due to shared device usage and challenges in defining 'social media.' They recommend a more nuanced approach, focusing on broader internet safety rather than targeting specific platforms. Comparisons are drawn to Australia's recent ban on social media for minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fractal Analytics Eyes AI Boom Amid Economic Uncertainty

Fractal Analytics Eyes AI Boom Amid Economic Uncertainty

 India
2
ED Uncovers Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Assets Worth Over Rs 441 Crore Attached

ED Uncovers Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Assets Worth Over Rs 441 Crore Attac...

 India
3
Goa's Ambitious 2026-27 Budget: A Blueprint for Growth

Goa's Ambitious 2026-27 Budget: A Blueprint for Growth

 India
4
Dramatic Rescue at Rajiv Chowk: Woman Survives Suicide Attempt

Dramatic Rescue at Rajiv Chowk: Woman Survives Suicide Attempt

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026