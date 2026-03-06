Karnataka Bans Social Media for Minors: Balancing Safety and Practicality

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared a ban on social media for individuals under 16 years old, aiming to shield children from the negative impact of excessive mobile use. The announcement, made during the state Budget for 2026-27, has drawn varied reactions from parents.

While some parents support the initiative for its potential benefits on mental health and academic performance, others question the feasibility of implementing such a measure. Experts advocate for practical guidelines rather than a comprehensive ban, emphasizing the need for balanced regulation.

Critics argue the ban might be ineffective due to shared device usage and challenges in defining 'social media.' They recommend a more nuanced approach, focusing on broader internet safety rather than targeting specific platforms. Comparisons are drawn to Australia's recent ban on social media for minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)