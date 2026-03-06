Global Tensions Rise: Key Developments in World Affairs

Global tensions continued to rise as Russia issued a stern warning to Finland about the possible placement of nuclear weapons on its territory. The Kremlin's reaction followed Finland's announcement of plans to potentially host nuclear arms, raising concerns about increased vulnerability for the Nordic nation.

In Iceland, the government accelerated plans for a referendum on restarting European Union (EU) membership talks, setting a date for August 29. Iceland's interest in joining the EU has grown amidst geopolitical instability, high living costs, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Hungary announced the expulsion of seven Ukrainian nationals detained for transporting cash and gold from Austria to Ukraine. The Ukrainian operation was reportedly overseen by former top security officials, contributing to Europe's complex geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)