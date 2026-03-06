Uttar Pradesh's Policing Transformation: Safer Roads to Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently inaugurated 50 new Quick Response Team vehicles, highlighting it as a symbol of the state's enhanced law and order since 2017. The event underscored the pivotal role security plays in facilitating development and ensuring public confidence.

Adityanath emphasized that the policing improvements from 2017 to 2022 have enabled the state government to focus on development while maintaining security as a priority. This transformation, driven by increased police resources and infrastructure, positions Uttar Pradesh as a safer region and boosts citizen trust.

Highlighting reforms, Adityanath credited the current government with expanding training capacities and enhancing police infrastructure. With the recruitment of over 60,000 personnel, creation of specialized units, and commitment to zero tolerance for crime and corruption, the state's policing model reflects a robust strategy for ongoing peace and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)