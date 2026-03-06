Nuclear Tensions Rise: Finland's Policy Shift Sparks Russian Warning

Russia declared on Friday it would respond if Finland decides to place nuclear weapons on its territory, arguing that such an action would heighten Finland's vulnerability.

The statement from the Kremlin followed Finland's announcement of its plans to lift a longstanding ban on hosting nuclear arms, a move that may open doors for deployment during wartime. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the Finnish declaration as escalating tensions across Europe.

Prompted by the ongoing war in Ukraine and unpredictability within NATO's dynamics, Finland's decision marks a significant shift toward European deterrence strategies, which includes aligning with other Nordic policies despite their historical neutrality.

