Real Estate Company Faces ED's Wrath in Money-Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action against TDI Infrastructure Limited, a real estate company based in Delhi, by attaching over Rs 200 crore in fresh immovable assets amidst an ongoing money-laundering probe.

The ED's investigation accuses the company of failing to deliver flats and residential units to homebuyers, delaying projects for up to 18 years, and mismanaging Rs 4,619.43 crore collected from customer advance bookings across 23 projects.

The agency alleges funds were diverted to subsidiaries and other entities, delaying construction and preventing buyers from obtaining their units. Total asset attachment now stands at Rs 251.88 crore, with ongoing inquiries examining deeper financial misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)