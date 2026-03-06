Left Menu

Real Estate Company Faces ED's Wrath in Money-Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 200 crore belonging to TDI Infrastructure Limited in a money-laundering case. The company is accused of defrauding homebuyers by not delivering units within promised timelines, with funds allegedly diverted for other purposes. The total asset attachment now amounts to Rs 251.88 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:01 IST
Real Estate Company Faces ED's Wrath in Money-Laundering Probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action against TDI Infrastructure Limited, a real estate company based in Delhi, by attaching over Rs 200 crore in fresh immovable assets amidst an ongoing money-laundering probe.

The ED's investigation accuses the company of failing to deliver flats and residential units to homebuyers, delaying projects for up to 18 years, and mismanaging Rs 4,619.43 crore collected from customer advance bookings across 23 projects.

The agency alleges funds were diverted to subsidiaries and other entities, delaying construction and preventing buyers from obtaining their units. Total asset attachment now stands at Rs 251.88 crore, with ongoing inquiries examining deeper financial misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
International Probe Unveils Russian Links to Cargo Fires

International Probe Unveils Russian Links to Cargo Fires

 Global
2
Trump's Silent Evacuation Amid Middle East Tensions

Trump's Silent Evacuation Amid Middle East Tensions

 United States
3
Revolutionary Robotic Surgery Launches in Himachal Pradesh

Revolutionary Robotic Surgery Launches in Himachal Pradesh

 India
4
Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud

Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026