Resolution in Sight: Karnataka Gov't to Meet with Contractors
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar pledged to organize a meeting between contractors and the Chief Minister to address pending bill issues. Contractors demand solutions for unpaid dues totaling around ₹37,000 crore. Shivakumar highlighted the political and financial challenges and stressed finding bonds to alleviate the crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:07 IST
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured the state's contractors of his support in resolving their pending financial issues.
To address contractors' concerns over approximately ₹37,000 crore in unpaid bills, he committed to facilitating discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Shivakumar underscored the complexities of the situation, including previous administrations' decisions, and suggested leveraging bonds worth ₹50,000 crore to alleviate the crisis.
