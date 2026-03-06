Left Menu

Resolution in Sight: Karnataka Gov't to Meet with Contractors

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar pledged to organize a meeting between contractors and the Chief Minister to address pending bill issues. Contractors demand solutions for unpaid dues totaling around ₹37,000 crore. Shivakumar highlighted the political and financial challenges and stressed finding bonds to alleviate the crisis.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured the state's contractors of his support in resolving their pending financial issues.

To address contractors' concerns over approximately ₹37,000 crore in unpaid bills, he committed to facilitating discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar underscored the complexities of the situation, including previous administrations' decisions, and suggested leveraging bonds worth ₹50,000 crore to alleviate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

