Resolution in Sight: Karnataka Gov't to Meet with Contractors

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured the state's contractors of his support in resolving their pending financial issues.

To address contractors' concerns over approximately ₹37,000 crore in unpaid bills, he committed to facilitating discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar underscored the complexities of the situation, including previous administrations' decisions, and suggested leveraging bonds worth ₹50,000 crore to alleviate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)