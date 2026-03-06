Left Menu

Court Grants Bail in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case

A Delhi court granted bail to Shahnawaz Alam, the final accused in custody related to a stone-pelting incident near Turkman Gate. The decision was based on parity with other accused granted bail earlier. The court cited incomplete evidence and no risk of evidence tampering for the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted bail to Shahnawaz Alam, the last accused held in judicial custody, in relation to a stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate in January. Judge Bhupinder Singh ruled that Alam's circumstances mirrored those of others already bailed, justifying his release.

The court emphasized that video evidence failed to conclusively identify the accused and noted the ongoing forensic examination. The judge stated that mere presence in a crowd without active involvement did not warrant Alam's continued detention.

The incident, sparked by rumors of a mosque demolition, saw 150-200 people allegedly attack police with stones. With the investigation complete and no evidence tampering expected, the court granted bail under strict conditions.

