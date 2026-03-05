Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests in Aminagar Village Clash
Four people were arrested after a heated altercation in Aminagar village escalated to stone-pelting. The conflict began with a disagreement between two men, Jogendra and Sumit, and quickly involved more individuals. A video showing the violence surfaced, leading to further police action.
Four individuals have been arrested following a violent confrontation between two groups in Aminagar village, according to police reports on Thursday. The altercation, which involved stone-pelting, erupted over a minor dispute on Wednesday evening.
Circle Officer Yogendra Singh Nagar stated that the violence commenced after a quarrel between children ignited a heated argument between two men, Jogendra and Sumit. Tensions escalated as members of both sides joined in, resorting to stone-pelting.
A video capturing the incident, reportedly showing individuals hurling stones from rooftops, emerged on social media, prompting further police intervention. As a result, Titawi police registered a case and apprehended four men: Jogendra, Ankush, Sumit Kumar, and Sono, as confirmed by the officer.
