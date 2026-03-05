Village Skirmish: Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests
A minor dispute in Aminagar village led to a violent confrontation involving stone-pelting between two groups from the same community. The clash, which escalated from a children's quarrel, resulted in the arrest of four individuals. A video of the incident circulated on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A minor argument in Aminagar village quickly escalated into a violent clash involving stone-pelting, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, police reported on Thursday.
The altercation began with a quarrel between children, which then led to a heated exchange between two men, Jogendra and Sumit. As tensions rose, members of both factions engaged in a physical confrontation.
Police intervened after a video surfaced on social media, showing people throwing stones from rooftops. Currently, Jogendra, Ankush, Sumit Kumar, and Sono are in custody.
ALSO READ
Tensions Erupt: Police Deployed in Jabalpur Over Rivalry Clash
Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests in Aminagar Village Clash
Chaos Erupts in Hadha: Drunken Chaos Leads to Police Clash
Holi Celebration Turns Violent: Clash Injures 11 in Tikaria Village
Wrexham's Momentous East Coast Soccer Tour: Clashing with Liverpool