Village Skirmish: Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests

A minor dispute in Aminagar village led to a violent confrontation involving stone-pelting between two groups from the same community. The clash, which escalated from a children's quarrel, resulted in the arrest of four individuals. A video of the incident circulated on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:19 IST
Village Skirmish: Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests
A minor argument in Aminagar village quickly escalated into a violent clash involving stone-pelting, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, police reported on Thursday.

The altercation began with a quarrel between children, which then led to a heated exchange between two men, Jogendra and Sumit. As tensions rose, members of both factions engaged in a physical confrontation.

Police intervened after a video surfaced on social media, showing people throwing stones from rooftops. Currently, Jogendra, Ankush, Sumit Kumar, and Sono are in custody.

