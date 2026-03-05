Village Skirmish: Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests

A minor argument in Aminagar village quickly escalated into a violent clash involving stone-pelting, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, police reported on Thursday.

The altercation began with a quarrel between children, which then led to a heated exchange between two men, Jogendra and Sumit. As tensions rose, members of both factions engaged in a physical confrontation.

Police intervened after a video surfaced on social media, showing people throwing stones from rooftops. Currently, Jogendra, Ankush, Sumit Kumar, and Sono are in custody.