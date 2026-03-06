France's Judicial Inquiry Finds No Link Between Baby's Death and Nestle Infant Formula

A French judicial inquiry has determined that there is no connection between a baby's death and the Nestle infant formula he consumed. The prosecutor in Bordeaux announced the findings on Friday, allaying concerns among parents.

The inquiry followed the detection of the toxin cereulide in ingredients sourced from a Chinese supplier, which led to precautionary recalls across multiple countries. Despite this, the analysis of the Nestle-produced Guigoz brand formula, consumed by the infant in question, showed no presence of the harmful toxin.

As the investigation continues, additional probes in the French towns of Angers and Blois are still pending. The outcome of these reports is awaited to provide further clarity on the matter.

