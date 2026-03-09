Haryana's DBT Revolution: Empowering Citizens with a Single Click

In a significant move to enhance transparency and efficiency, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini facilitated the transfer of Rs 1,884 crore to state beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) with just one click. This allocation spans across various schemes focused on different segments of society like farmers, women, and the underprivileged.

Chief Minister Saini highlighted the dual-engine governance model, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which seeks to empower populace segments across Haryana. Marking International Women's Day, a noteworthy Rs 1,357 crore of funds were transferred through women-centric schemes during a state-level event.

Significant transfers under the Social Security Pension Schemes and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana have further solidified the state's commitment to its citizens. This initiative not only facilitates direct assistance but is also seen as a testimony to the current government's emphasis on eliminating bureaucratic hurdles through systemic transparency.

