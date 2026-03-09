Left Menu

Haryana's DBT Revolution: Empowering Citizens with a Single Click

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini transferred Rs 1,884 crore to state beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer, benefiting various sectors including agriculture and social security. On International Women's Day, Rs 1,357 crore was allocated to women-centric schemes. The initiative underscores the state's dedication to transparency and systemic governance improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:03 IST
Haryana's DBT Revolution: Empowering Citizens with a Single Click
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance transparency and efficiency, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini facilitated the transfer of Rs 1,884 crore to state beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) with just one click. This allocation spans across various schemes focused on different segments of society like farmers, women, and the underprivileged.

Chief Minister Saini highlighted the dual-engine governance model, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which seeks to empower populace segments across Haryana. Marking International Women's Day, a noteworthy Rs 1,357 crore of funds were transferred through women-centric schemes during a state-level event.

Significant transfers under the Social Security Pension Schemes and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana have further solidified the state's commitment to its citizens. This initiative not only facilitates direct assistance but is also seen as a testimony to the current government's emphasis on eliminating bureaucratic hurdles through systemic transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
3
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
4
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026