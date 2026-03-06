New Era Begins: Justice Dharmadhikari Takes Oath as Madras High Court Chief Justice

In a ceremonious event held at the Lok Bhavan, Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari was officially sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Friday. The event was a significant milestone for the judiciary of Tamil Nadu.

The oath of office was administered by Governor RN Ravi, granting Justice Dharmadhikari the role of becoming the 55th Chief Justice of the prestigious high court.

Prominent attendees included Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, showcasing the importance of this judicial transition.