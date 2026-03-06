Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari Sworn in as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Friday at a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan. Governor R N Ravi presided over the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Dharmadhikari, who previously served as a Judge of the Kerala High Court, becomes the 55th person to hold the position of Chief Justice at the Madras High Court. Chief Secretary N Muruganandam announced the Warrant of Appointment.

Born in Raipur in 1966, Justice Dharmadhikari has a background in commerce and law from Nagpur University. His judicial career began in Madhya Pradesh, where he served as an additional judge in 2016 and became permanent in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)