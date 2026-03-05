New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari has ascended to the position of Chief Justice at the Madras High Court. He takes over from Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, who vacated the office after reaching the age of 62.

Previously serving as a judge at the Kerala High Court, Justice Dharmadhikari's elevation to the new role follows a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium made a month ago.

This decision marks a significant progression in Justice Dharmadhikari's legal career and underscores the ongoing judicial appointments and transitions in India.

