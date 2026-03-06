Left Menu

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari Sworn In as 55th Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari officially took oath as the 55th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in a ceremony at Lok Bhavan. The oath was administered by Governor RN Ravi, with Tamil Nadu Natural Resources Minister S Regupathy and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam among attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari has been appointed as the 55th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. The ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan, where the oath was administered by Governor RN Ravi.

Prominent figures such as Tamil Nadu Natural Resources Minister S Regupathy were present at the event.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam led the contingent of top officials in attendance to mark this significant appointment in the judiciary of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

