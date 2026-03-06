Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari Sworn In as 55th Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari has been appointed as the 55th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. The ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan, where the oath was administered by Governor RN Ravi.

Prominent figures such as Tamil Nadu Natural Resources Minister S Regupathy were present at the event.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam led the contingent of top officials in attendance to mark this significant appointment in the judiciary of Tamil Nadu.

