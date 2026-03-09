Turkey Asserts Vigilance: NATO Thwarts Iranian Missile Threat

In recent developments, Turkey announced on Monday that NATO air defenses successfully intercepted a second Iranian ballistic missile that violated Turkish airspace, highlighting mounting regional tensions. This incident, marking the second Iranian missile interception within a week, underscores the gravity of the threat posed to Ankara and its NATO allies.

The Turkish Defense Ministry reinforced its stance, stating that decisive measures would continue against any incursions. President Tayyip Erdogan echoed these sentiments, addressing Iran's provocative actions and reiterating Turkey's commitment to avoiding involvement in the escalating Iran conflict.

Despite the increasing regional uncertainty, Turkey remains reliant on NATO's defense capabilities, particularly in the eastern Mediterranean, while abstaining from invoking NATO's Article 4 for further allied consultation. Meanwhile, U.S. personnel precautionarily withdrew from southern Turkey amid these heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)