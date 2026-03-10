Revamping Jal Jeevan Mission: A Leap Towards Citizen-Centric Water Supply

The Union Cabinet has approved extending the Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028, with a substantial enhanced budget of Rs 8.7 lakh crore. The initiative will now emphasize service delivery over infrastructure creation, aiming to provide every rural household with a tap water connection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the project in 2019, highlighted the pivot towards citizen-centric service delivery. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision, emphasizing strengthened water security and improved health outcomes for rural communities.

An innovative digital monitoring system, 'Sujalam Bharat,' will track water supply, promoting community involvement and ownership through events like 'Jal Utsav.' The program anticipates that by 2028, all 19.36 crore rural households in India will have tap water connections.

