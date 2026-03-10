Left Menu

Revamping Jal Jeevan Mission: A Leap Towards Citizen-Centric Water Supply

The Union Cabinet has extended the Jal Jeevan Mission with an outlay of Rs 8.7 lakh crore until December 2028. The focus shifts from infrastructure to service delivery for rural water supply, aiming for community participation and improved governance under the initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:40 IST
Revamping Jal Jeevan Mission: A Leap Towards Citizen-Centric Water Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has approved extending the Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028, with a substantial enhanced budget of Rs 8.7 lakh crore. The initiative will now emphasize service delivery over infrastructure creation, aiming to provide every rural household with a tap water connection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the project in 2019, highlighted the pivot towards citizen-centric service delivery. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision, emphasizing strengthened water security and improved health outcomes for rural communities.

An innovative digital monitoring system, 'Sujalam Bharat,' will track water supply, promoting community involvement and ownership through events like 'Jal Utsav.' The program anticipates that by 2028, all 19.36 crore rural households in India will have tap water connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global
2
Oil Markets in Turmoil as U.S.-Iran Tensions Flare

Oil Markets in Turmoil as U.S.-Iran Tensions Flare

 Global
3
US-Iran Tensions: Temporary Oil Price Surge Expected to Subside

US-Iran Tensions: Temporary Oil Price Surge Expected to Subside

 Global
4
Test-Drive Turned Turmoil: Car Plunges into Pit

Test-Drive Turned Turmoil: Car Plunges into Pit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026