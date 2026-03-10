Revamping Jal Jeevan Mission: A Leap Towards Citizen-Centric Water Supply
The Union Cabinet has extended the Jal Jeevan Mission with an outlay of Rs 8.7 lakh crore until December 2028. The focus shifts from infrastructure to service delivery for rural water supply, aiming for community participation and improved governance under the initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has approved extending the Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028, with a substantial enhanced budget of Rs 8.7 lakh crore. The initiative will now emphasize service delivery over infrastructure creation, aiming to provide every rural household with a tap water connection.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the project in 2019, highlighted the pivot towards citizen-centric service delivery. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision, emphasizing strengthened water security and improved health outcomes for rural communities.
An innovative digital monitoring system, 'Sujalam Bharat,' will track water supply, promoting community involvement and ownership through events like 'Jal Utsav.' The program anticipates that by 2028, all 19.36 crore rural households in India will have tap water connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
