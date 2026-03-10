Left Menu

Denmark Shuts Tehran Embassy Amid Rising Tensions

Denmark has closed its Tehran embassy due to security concerns arising from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced that the decision aligns with similar actions by other European nations. The closure highlights escalating regional tensions and ongoing safety evaluations.

Denmark has temporarily shut its embassy in Tehran as fears for safety grow amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced on Tuesday.

Rasmussen stated, "The security situation is too tense for us to keep the embassy open," addressing concerns over regional instability.

This move mirrors the actions of several other European countries, highlighting the heightened stress and necessity for diplomatic caution in the region.

