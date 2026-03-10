Left Menu

Tibetan Uprising Day: A Call for Peaceful Resolution of the Sino-Tibetan Conflict

Tibetan groups in India marked the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day with protests and international support for a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict. Demonstrators highlighted human rights issues while calling for cultural preservation. Key international figures attended commemorations, with speeches emphasizing dignity, freedom, and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Shimla | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tibetan groups across India observed the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day with fervent protests and reflective commemorations, renewing calls for a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict. Demonstrations were notably held outside the Chinese Embassy in Delhi, where police detained 24 protesters drawing attention to Tibetan rights.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) hosted a remembrance program in Dharamshala, attended by international leaders including Hans-Gert Pottering, Jiri Oberfalzer, and Michael Brand. These figures strongly condemned China's actions in Tibet, labeling them as 'demographic aggression and cultural genocide', and urged global support for democratic values and human rights.

The Tibetan Youth Congress led protests to highlight ongoing cultural repression, as the CTA reaffirmed commitment to a peaceful resolution and genuine autonomy. The commemorative events underscored the unyielding spirit of the Tibetan people, emphasizing the urgent need for dialogue and advocacy against misinformation.

