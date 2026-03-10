Court to Rehear Bail Plea of Maulana Raza in Bareilly Violence Case

On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court reviewed the bail plea of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who remains in custody over an involvement in last year's violent incident in Bareilly. The court has scheduled a further hearing on March 12 after preliminary arguments.

Raza was implicated for allegedly urging a gathering of Muslim community members at Islamiya Inter College, Bareilly, despite prohibitory orders. The congregation, held on September 26, 2025, quickly advanced towards Shyamganj Chauraha, becoming unruly.

The police reported that participants were aggressive, throwing stones and acid bottles while also resorting to gunfire. This escalation injured two officers and compelled law enforcement to fire shots in self-defense as dispersal efforts faltered.

