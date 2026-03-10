Left Menu

Hezbollah's Guerrilla Tactics Amid Renewed Tensions with Israel

Hezbollah adapts guerrilla tactics in anticipation of a potential Israeli invasion. Learning from past conflicts, the group avoids communication vulnerabilities and conserves anti-tank weapons. Despite facing internal criticism and external pressures, Hezbollah remains active near strategic border regions, fueling tensions with continuous attacks on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:46 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As tensions escalate along the Lebanese-Israeli border, Hezbollah adapts guerrilla tactics in preparation for a potential large-scale Israeli offensive, according to sources. The group, avoiding communication devices to evade interception, is rationing its arsenal while engaging Israeli troops.

In the aftermath of the 2024 conflict, Hezbollah, which draws significant support from Lebanon's Shia community, faces criticism for its military strategies and is under pressure to disarm. Despite the criticism, the group claims their actions are defensive, responding to continuous Israeli aggression since a 2024 ceasefire.

Hezbollah's strategic focus remains near the sensitive borders with Israel and Syria, particularly around the town of Khiyam. The Israeli military reports significant strikes on Hezbollah targets while both sides continue hostilities with daily drone and rocket exchanges.

