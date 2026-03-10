Hezbollah's Guerrilla Tactics Amid Renewed Tensions with Israel

As tensions escalate along the Lebanese-Israeli border, Hezbollah adapts guerrilla tactics in preparation for a potential large-scale Israeli offensive, according to sources. The group, avoiding communication devices to evade interception, is rationing its arsenal while engaging Israeli troops.

In the aftermath of the 2024 conflict, Hezbollah, which draws significant support from Lebanon's Shia community, faces criticism for its military strategies and is under pressure to disarm. Despite the criticism, the group claims their actions are defensive, responding to continuous Israeli aggression since a 2024 ceasefire.

Hezbollah's strategic focus remains near the sensitive borders with Israel and Syria, particularly around the town of Khiyam. The Israeli military reports significant strikes on Hezbollah targets while both sides continue hostilities with daily drone and rocket exchanges.