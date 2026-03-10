HMS Dragon Sets Sail Amid Criticism After Cypriot Drone Attack

The British warship HMS Dragon has embarked on a mission to the Eastern Mediterranean, Tuesday, following a drone strike on the UK's airbase in Cyprus. This attack stemmed from US and Israeli actions against Iran. Criticism has mounted over Britain's delayed response, with Greece and France deploying ships immediately.

Iran launched an Iranian-made drone on March 1, damaging RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. The UK government argued its strategic readiness, with a prompt decision on deployment last week, yet faced logistic hurdles. Despite setbacks, deployed radar systems, air defenses, and F-35 jets are affirming state readiness.

Amid criticism from former US President Trump, the British government highlights cooperation with the US. Although Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reluctant on direct offensive actions without legal clarity, he allows the US use of British bases defensively.

