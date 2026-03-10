Punjab Stands Firm Against India-US Trade Deal Threatening Farmers

On Tuesday, the Punjab Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the India-US trade agreement, signaling strong resistance to a proposal seen as a threat to local agriculture. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that the deal could potentially harm Indian agriculture more severely than the recently repealed farm laws.

During a heated budget session, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian introduced the resolution, expressing grave concerns over the prospective agreement's implications. Legislators, excluding the absent BJP members, voiced strong disapproval, dubbing the trade pact a 'death warrant' for Indian farmers, particularly those in Punjab.

Highlighting the unequal competition posed by subsidized American agricultural products, the resolution warns of significant adverse impacts on various sectors, including cotton, dairy, and crop diversity. The assembly urged the Indian government to prioritize farmers' interests, maintaining their autonomy and economic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)