Left Menu

Punjab Stands Firm Against India-US Trade Deal Threatening Farmers

The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution opposing the India-US trade deal, warning it jeopardizes farmers' interests. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cautioned the proposed agreement could harm Indian agriculture more than past controversial farm laws. The resolution urges protection of farmers' autonomy and highlights risks from import competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:09 IST
Punjab Stands Firm Against India-US Trade Deal Threatening Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Punjab Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the India-US trade agreement, signaling strong resistance to a proposal seen as a threat to local agriculture. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that the deal could potentially harm Indian agriculture more severely than the recently repealed farm laws.

During a heated budget session, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian introduced the resolution, expressing grave concerns over the prospective agreement's implications. Legislators, excluding the absent BJP members, voiced strong disapproval, dubbing the trade pact a 'death warrant' for Indian farmers, particularly those in Punjab.

Highlighting the unequal competition posed by subsidized American agricultural products, the resolution warns of significant adverse impacts on various sectors, including cotton, dairy, and crop diversity. The assembly urged the Indian government to prioritize farmers' interests, maintaining their autonomy and economic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

 Global
3
Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

 Global
4
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026