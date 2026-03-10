Flexible Work Hours: A New Dawn for Women Employees in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has launched a groundbreaking initiative aimed at easing the commuting woes of its female workforce. The 'Come Early, Go Early' policy allows women government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to avoid rush-hour travel by adjusting their office timings.

This announcement comes as part of a broader strategy to enhance women's safety and empowerment across the state. Initiated by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, the policy aims to foster a conducive work environment while maintaining administrative efficiency.

Alongside this measure, the government proudly showcased several campaigns and initiatives targeted at women's welfare, including economic empowerment schemes, health and education improvements, and enhanced safety measures to fortify a supportive and secure environment for all women.

(With inputs from agencies.)