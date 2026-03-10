Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Proposed Mumbai Central Park Project

Legislators in the Maharashtra legislative council raised transparency concerns over the 295-acre Mumbai Central Park project. Opposition members argue it threatens open spaces, while state minister Uday Samant assures no commercialisation. A presentation and stakeholder meeting are planned to address concerns about environmental impact and planning processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:46 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Proposed Mumbai Central Park Project
  • Country:
  • India

Lawmakers in Maharashtra have raised a storm over the proposed Mumbai Central Park project, calling for more transparency in its planning. The 295-acre development has stirred controversy with allegations that it could jeopardize open spaces in the city.

Amid heated debate, Uday Samant, the state minister, assured legislators there would be no commercialisation of the park, which aims to attract both domestic and international tourists. A stakeholder meeting led by Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde is planned to discuss the project's impact.

Concerns have emerged over environmental repercussions and the construction of a new helipad. Figures from the opposition emphasize the need to protect the city's 'lungs' for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
3
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
4
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026