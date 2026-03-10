Controversy Erupts Over Proposed Mumbai Central Park Project

Lawmakers in Maharashtra have raised a storm over the proposed Mumbai Central Park project, calling for more transparency in its planning. The 295-acre development has stirred controversy with allegations that it could jeopardize open spaces in the city.

Amid heated debate, Uday Samant, the state minister, assured legislators there would be no commercialisation of the park, which aims to attract both domestic and international tourists. A stakeholder meeting led by Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde is planned to discuss the project's impact.

Concerns have emerged over environmental repercussions and the construction of a new helipad. Figures from the opposition emphasize the need to protect the city's 'lungs' for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)