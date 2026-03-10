Controversy Erupts Over Proposed Mumbai Central Park Project
Legislators in the Maharashtra legislative council raised transparency concerns over the 295-acre Mumbai Central Park project. Opposition members argue it threatens open spaces, while state minister Uday Samant assures no commercialisation. A presentation and stakeholder meeting are planned to address concerns about environmental impact and planning processes.
- Country:
- India
Lawmakers in Maharashtra have raised a storm over the proposed Mumbai Central Park project, calling for more transparency in its planning. The 295-acre development has stirred controversy with allegations that it could jeopardize open spaces in the city.
Amid heated debate, Uday Samant, the state minister, assured legislators there would be no commercialisation of the park, which aims to attract both domestic and international tourists. A stakeholder meeting led by Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde is planned to discuss the project's impact.
Concerns have emerged over environmental repercussions and the construction of a new helipad. Figures from the opposition emphasize the need to protect the city's 'lungs' for future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA Launches Consultation on Major Environmental Impact Assessment Reform
Cobalt Controversy: Environmental and Human Impact in the DRC
Toxic Rain in Iran: Uncovering the Health and Environmental Hazards
Pune City Marathon 2026: Uniting for Health, Inclusivity, and Environmental Stewardship
India's Climate Action: Expanding Protected Areas and Enhancing Environmental Governance