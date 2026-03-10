Tejashwi Yadav Confident in RJD's Rajya Sabha Victory Bid

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has expressed confidence in his party's ability to win the upcoming Rajya Sabha election. This comes as RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh filed his nomination for a second term.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of Mahagathbandhan legislators, Yadav noted, "We have an adequate number on our side, and that is why we are confident of a victory." Although Mahagathbandhan lacks six MLAs for securing a Rajya Sabha seat, they hope to gain support from AIMIM and the lone BSP legislator for the sake of secular interests.

AIMIM's state president, Akhtarul Iman, confirmed receiving a call from Yadav and mentioned upcoming discussions with party members about possible support. Five seats are up for grabs in the Rajya Sabha election, with major political figures in contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)