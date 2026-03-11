Drone Attack Wreaks Havoc in Goma

A drone strike in downtown Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, has led to devastation, as explosive devices killed at least one person and caused widespread alarm. The attack has been attributed to government forces by the M23 rebel group, which continues to challenge the state.

The Wednesday strike targeted areas around Lake Kivu and a private residence approximately 50 meters from former Congo President Joseph Kabila Kabange's home. Conflicting reports suggest divergent fatalities, with the M23 group claiming three dead, while locals reported seeing only one fatality.

The confirmed casualty is Karine Buisset, a French national and UNICEF employee, who was present at the residence during the strike. Her death underscores the continuing volatility and human cost of the recurrent conflicts in the region.

