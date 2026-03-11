RSS Expands Influence: Major Meet Set to Shape Future Initiatives

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to convene a pivotal three-day meeting of its top decision-making body in Haryana's Samalkha, starting March 13. The agenda includes assessing the organization's expansion and future plans, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and leaders from 32 sister organizations in attendance.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will closely review activities from 2025-26, presenting reports on significant initiatives carried out nationwide. This year marking the Sangh's centenary, major events like the Grihasampark program and youth conferences will be a focal point of the discussions.

RSS spokesman Sunil Ambekar highlighted that the Sangh has expanded with over 6,000 new 'shakhas' and plans to enhance public engagement further. Deliberations will focus on training programs and an action plan for the coming year, as over 1,487 'karyakartas' represent diverse regions in these strategic talks.

