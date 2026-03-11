Green Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Swings in Rohini Park
The National Green Tribunal has tasked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to investigate the unauthorized installation of swings in a Rohini district park. Allegations suggest defiance of Supreme Court orders, as commercial swings occupy children's recreational space. A report is due within two weeks to resolve the issue.
The National Green Tribunal has mandated the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to conduct a detailed inspection following complaints of illegal swing installations in a Rohini district park, confirmed officials on Wednesday.
The tribunal addressed reports contradicting Supreme Court mandates by allowing swings to dominate the park, which is a vital play area for local children. Allegations claim these commercial swings are monopolizing the space, denying children access to their only recreational facility.
Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert A Senthil Vel identified substantial environmental concerns in their March 9 order. They emphasized obtaining a factual report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's member secretary to ensure lawful action. Non-compliance in report submission by the specified deadline will necessitate a personal appearance for explanation at the upcoming proceedings on March 27.
