Green Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Swings in Rohini Park

The National Green Tribunal has mandated the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to conduct a detailed inspection following complaints of illegal swing installations in a Rohini district park, confirmed officials on Wednesday.

The tribunal addressed reports contradicting Supreme Court mandates by allowing swings to dominate the park, which is a vital play area for local children. Allegations claim these commercial swings are monopolizing the space, denying children access to their only recreational facility.

Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert A Senthil Vel identified substantial environmental concerns in their March 9 order. They emphasized obtaining a factual report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's member secretary to ensure lawful action. Non-compliance in report submission by the specified deadline will necessitate a personal appearance for explanation at the upcoming proceedings on March 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)