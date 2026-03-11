Left Menu

Green Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Swings in Rohini Park

The National Green Tribunal has tasked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to investigate the unauthorized installation of swings in a Rohini district park. Allegations suggest defiance of Supreme Court orders, as commercial swings occupy children's recreational space. A report is due within two weeks to resolve the issue.

Updated: 11-03-2026 16:27 IST
The National Green Tribunal has mandated the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to conduct a detailed inspection following complaints of illegal swing installations in a Rohini district park, confirmed officials on Wednesday.

The tribunal addressed reports contradicting Supreme Court mandates by allowing swings to dominate the park, which is a vital play area for local children. Allegations claim these commercial swings are monopolizing the space, denying children access to their only recreational facility.

Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert A Senthil Vel identified substantial environmental concerns in their March 9 order. They emphasized obtaining a factual report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's member secretary to ensure lawful action. Non-compliance in report submission by the specified deadline will necessitate a personal appearance for explanation at the upcoming proceedings on March 27.

