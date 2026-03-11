South Africa, UK to Co-Host Global Partnerships Conference 2026 in London

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international partnerships and collaborative action to drive inclusive development, as it prepares to co-host the Global Partnerships Conference 2026 with the United Kingdom.

The announcement was highlighted by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, during a phone conversation with UK Minister of State for International Development and Africa, Baroness Chapman, ahead of the upcoming conference.

Global Collaboration for Inclusive Development

The Global Partnerships Conference, scheduled to take place in London from 19–20 May 2026, will be jointly hosted by South Africa, the United Kingdom, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and British International Investment, the UK’s development finance institution.

The conference will convene a broad coalition of governments, international organisations, investors, philanthropic organisations, civil society groups, businesses, and technology leaders to explore how collaborative initiatives can accelerate progress toward inclusive and sustainable development.

Minister Ramokgopa stressed that global cooperation is increasingly critical as countries face multiple interconnected challenges.

“At a time when the world faces converging crises, partnerships anchored in shared values and practical cooperation matter more than ever,” she said.

She added that collaboration enables countries to advance developmental priorities while contributing to global solutions.

Building on G20 Development Priorities

Ramokgopa highlighted that South Africa has already been actively promoting inclusive development through its international engagements.

Last year, she chaired the Development Working Group during South Africa’s G20 Presidency, which concluded with the Skukuza Development Ministerial Declaration.

The declaration reaffirmed global commitments to multilateral cooperation, inclusive economic growth, and sustainable development, with a strong emphasis on ensuring that development efforts leave no one behind.

Strengthening South Africa–UK Cooperation

The Minister said the upcoming conference reflects the longstanding partnership between South Africa and the United Kingdom, particularly in areas such as development cooperation, investment mobilisation, and institutional strengthening.

“The Global Partnerships Conference reflects the enduring bond between South Africa and the United Kingdom, and our shared commitment to advancing inclusive growth, sustainable development and a more equitable world,” Ramokgopa said.

She noted that South Africa, as a co-host, aims to deepen international cooperation that can mobilise investment and deliver tangible outcomes for communities.

Focus on Investment and Innovation

Organisers expect the conference to focus on innovative financing models, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven solutions to address global challenges such as poverty, climate change, inequality, and economic resilience.

By bringing together stakeholders from multiple sectors, the event aims to identify practical pathways for collaborative development initiatives.

Further details about the Global Partnerships Conference will be released in the coming months.