Left Menu

Agriculture Drives South Africa’s Growth as Sector Expands 17.4% in 2025

Statistics South Africa reported that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, contributing to an annual real GDP growth rate of 1.1% for the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:24 IST
Agriculture Drives South Africa’s Growth as Sector Expands 17.4% in 2025
Minister Steenhuisen said the figures reflect more than economic growth—they highlight agriculture’s vital role in shaping South Africa’s future. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa’s agricultural sector has emerged as a key pillar of economic resilience, recording robust growth and supporting national economic stability, according to the latest Statistics South Africa GDP figures.

Welcoming the data, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said the sector’s strong performance demonstrates its growing importance as a driver of economic growth, job creation and food security.

Agriculture Powers Economic Expansion

Statistics South Africa reported that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, contributing to an annual real GDP growth rate of 1.1% for the year.

Among all sectors, agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded one of the strongest performances, expanding by 17.4% in 2025 compared to 2024.

The sector also boosted the broader primary industries in the final quarter of the year, posting a 0.4% increase driven by strong output in field crops and horticulture.

By contrast, some traditional economic pillars struggled during the same period. The mining sector contracted by 0.6%, largely due to reduced output in coal and platinum group metals.

Agriculture Described as a “Beacon of Hope”

Minister Steenhuisen said the figures reflect more than economic growth—they highlight agriculture’s vital role in shaping South Africa’s future.

“The agricultural sector is no longer just a contributor to the fiscus; it is a beacon of hope for job creation and national prosperity,” he said.

He noted that modern agriculture is increasingly driven by technology, scientific research and global logistics networks, transforming the sector into a dynamic industry offering diverse career opportunities.

“We are witnessing the evolution of a high-tech, scientific, and economically sophisticated industry. This is the new era of farming that offers our youth a diverse range of careers in tech-driven production, global logistics and scientific research,” the minister added.

According to Steenhuisen, the strong 2025/26 financial year performance further cements agriculture’s role as a stabilising force in the national economy.

Government Focus on Innovation and Skills

The Ministry and the Department of Agriculture reaffirmed their commitment to fostering an environment where innovation, modern technology and technical skills can continue to drive growth across the sector.

Officials emphasised that strengthening agricultural productivity will remain a priority for ensuring food security, rural development and sustainable economic expansion.

South Africa Explores Agricultural Partnership with Kuwait

In parallel with the economic developments, Minister Steenhuisen recently held discussions with Kuwait’s Ambassador to South Africa, Salem Al-Shebli, to explore new opportunities for cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The talks focused on expanding investment, trade and technological collaboration between the two countries.

Both sides also discussed plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and unlocking new opportunities in agricultural development and innovation.

“South Africa continues to build strategic partnerships that support food security, investment, and the development of the agricultural sector,” the Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

Sector Positioned for Future Growth

With strong production performance and growing international partnerships, South Africa’s agriculture sector is increasingly positioned as a strategic driver of economic resilience, rural employment and export growth.

Government officials believe that sustained investment in technology, infrastructure and global partnerships will help the sector maintain its upward trajectory in the coming years.

 

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026