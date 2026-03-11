Modi Launches ₹11,000 Crore Infrastructure Push to Accelerate ‘Viksit Keralam’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched and laid the foundation stones for major infrastructure and energy projects worth nearly ₹11,000 crore in Kochi, signalling a major push to accelerate economic growth, energy security, and connectivity in Kerala.

Addressing a large gathering in the coastal city, the Prime Minister said Kochi’s vibrant energy reflects the aspirations of a rapidly developing India.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Keralam for these projects,” he said, adding that the investments would strengthen the state’s industrial base and create new employment opportunities.

Petrochemical Expansion to Strengthen ‘Make in India’

A key highlight of the visit was the foundation stone for a Polypropylene Unit at the Kochi Refinery, aimed at strengthening India’s petroleum and petrochemical ecosystem.

The facility will produce around four lakh tonnes of polypropylene annually, a crucial raw material used in sectors such as packaging, textiles, automotive components, medical devices, and consumer goods.

Emphasising the importance of expanding the petrochemical sector, the Prime Minister said the project will boost domestic manufacturing capacity and reduce reliance on imports.

“To build a self-reliant India and strengthen ‘Make in India’, the expansion of the petroleum sector is essential,” Shri Modi remarked.

The new unit is expected to support downstream industries, create new investment opportunities, and generate jobs across the value chain.

Floating Solar Project to Power Kerala’s Green Future

In a move aimed at expanding renewable energy capacity, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a 50 MW Floating Solar Project at West Kallada.

With its vast network of lakes, reservoirs, and backwaters, Kerala has strong potential for floating solar energy.

Highlighting the government’s focus on clean energy, Shri Modi said the initiative will help diversify the state’s power mix and contribute to India’s climate commitments.

“It is our endeavour that Keralam moves further ahead in solar power generation,” he said.

The project is expected to produce clean electricity while minimizing land use, making it a sustainable solution for densely populated regions.

Rail Modernisation Boosts Regional Connectivity

The Prime Minister also highlighted transformative upgrades under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which is modernising railway stations across the country.

Stations such as Shoranur Junction, Kuttipuram, and Changanassery are undergoing major redevelopment aimed at improving passenger facilities, accessibility, and modern infrastructure.

In addition, the introduction of the Palakkad–Pollachi train service is expected to strengthen connectivity between Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, easing travel for commuters and boosting regional trade.

“Today, the world praises India for the investment being made in modern infrastructure,” the Prime Minister noted.

Road Projects to Boost Trade, Tourism and Agriculture

On the road infrastructure front, several projects were announced to improve mobility and reduce congestion across the state.

Among them, the six-lane Kozhikode Bypass and enhanced road connectivity to Azhikkal Port are expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve freight movement.

The Prime Minister said improved logistics infrastructure will benefit farmers, traders, and tourism stakeholders.

“All these projects will benefit the farmers of Keralam and will give a boost to tourism and other industries here,” he said.

Better road connectivity is also expected to enhance port-linked trade and facilitate faster movement of goods across northern Kerala.

Infrastructure Investments to Generate Jobs

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister emphasised that infrastructure spending acts as a powerful engine for job creation.

He said investments in energy, transport, and industry would create new opportunities for Kerala’s youth while strengthening the state’s role in India’s economic growth story.

Expressing confidence in Kerala’s future, Shri Modi said the projects represent critical steps toward the vision of a “Viksit Keralam”—a developed and prosperous Kerala aligned with the broader goal of a “Viksit Bharat.”

“I am fully confident that these projects will play a pivotal role in fulfilling our resolve for a ‘Viksit Keralam’,” the Prime Minister said.