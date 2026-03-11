Escalating Drone Warfare: Crisis in Goma

Drone strikes shattered the peace in Goma, eastern Congo, on Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least three individuals, including a French aid worker. This incident, marking the first such attack since the AFC/M23 rebels took control last year, has sparked accusations against the Congolese army.

The rebels, in a post on X, accused Kinshasa of deploying drones over the populated urban area. Meanwhile, both French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib have called for adherence to international humanitarian law, stressing that aid workers should never be targets.

The drone attacks have intensified in the region, escalating tensions, as efforts for a peaceful resolution by international bodies like Qatar and the U.S. continue. Though the Congolese army has remained tight-lipped, drones remain pivotal in the unfolding conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)