Escalating Drone Warfare: Crisis in Goma

Drone strikes have disrupted Goma, Congo, resulting in three casualties, including a French aid worker. The attack marks the first since AFC/M23 rebels captured the city. International figures demand respect for humanitarian law. This conflict has seen an escalation in drone activities, despite international mediation attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drone strikes shattered the peace in Goma, eastern Congo, on Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least three individuals, including a French aid worker. This incident, marking the first such attack since the AFC/M23 rebels took control last year, has sparked accusations against the Congolese army.

The rebels, in a post on X, accused Kinshasa of deploying drones over the populated urban area. Meanwhile, both French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib have called for adherence to international humanitarian law, stressing that aid workers should never be targets.

The drone attacks have intensified in the region, escalating tensions, as efforts for a peaceful resolution by international bodies like Qatar and the U.S. continue. Though the Congolese army has remained tight-lipped, drones remain pivotal in the unfolding conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

