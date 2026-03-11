Left Menu

Arunachal-Assam Boundary Dispute: A Quest for Resolution

Arunachal Pradesh's government plans to address boundary issues with Assam post-elections. Despite past agreements, disputes persist due to historical claims and legal challenges. The Namsai Declaration marked progress, yet disagreements over certain villages remain unresolved, as seen in the ongoing Changlang-Tinsukia and Tirap-Tinsukia conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:35 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced plans to confront the lingering inter-state boundary issue with Assam after the completion of assembly elections in the neighboring state. This comes after allegations emerged regarding unauthorized visits and assaults by officials from Assam in the disputed Changlang district.

BJP MLA Laisam Simai raised concerns on the government floor, prompting Chief Minister Pema Khandu to assure that collaboration between local officials from both states will be prioritized to avert any escalation of tensions in these contentious areas.

Despite historical agreements such as the Namsai Declaration, the boundary dispute continues to stir discord, particularly with certain villages caught in territorial claims, reflecting the enduring complexities of this decades-old conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

